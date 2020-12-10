Slight uptick in US inflation not enough to move Fed

The Fed in March slashed rates to zero as the pandemic struck, and later unveiled a new inflation-targeting policy that means rates will stay lower for longer to promote maximum employment. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 — Inflation rose slightly more than expected in November, according to US government data today, but nowhere near enough for the Federal Reserve to shift from its zero-rate stance next week.

The Labor Department’s consumer price index rose 0.2 per cent last month, seasonally adjusted, a hair more than expected after remaining flat in October.

The increase was not driven by any item in particular, the report said, though some categories that declined sharply as the Covid-19 pandemic began continued to see prices recover.

The Fed in March slashed rates to zero as the pandemic struck, and later unveiled a new inflation-targeting policy that means rates will stay lower for longer to promote maximum employment.

No rate increase is foreseen before inflation nears the 2.0 per cent mark.

Though the November CPI increase was slightly better than expected, Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics said it is not likely to last.

“Prices are likely to remain contained, especially in the near term, as demand comes under pressure from virus-combatting protocols and as capacity remains ample,” she wrote in an analysis.

Prices for food away from home rose by 0.1 per cent, helping to offset the 0.3 per cent decrease in food at home.

Airline fares rose 3.5 per cent, weaker than October but nonetheless a positive sign for the travel industry hard-hit by the pandemic.

Lodging costs rose 3.9 per cent after declining sharply in October.

All told, inflation was up 1.2 per cent over the last 12 months, not seasonally adjusted, while it was up 1.6 per cent excluding food and energy. — AFP