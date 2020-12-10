Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

At 6pm, the local note rose to 4.0600/0620 from yesterday’s close of 4.0630/0650. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The ringgit strengthened against the US dollar for a second consecutive day today on the back of improving oil prices and the possible rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in the United States (US) as early as this Sunday, said an analyst.

At 6pm, the local note rose to 4.0600/0620 from yesterday’s close of 4.0630/0650.

Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said stabilising oil prices and the possible vaccine rollout in the US painted a positive picture for Malaysian exports westbound.

“But the other positive factor is playing out in travel and leisure in the region where Malaysia is a prime travel destination and that sector is seeing lots of rotation,” he told Bernama.

According to reports early this month, top US health officials announced that it would start to inoculate Americans against the coronavirus as early as mid-December due to spike in nationwide deaths.

At the time of writing, Brent crude oil rose 0.8 per cent to US$49.21 (RM200) per barrel, despite a massive inventory build reported by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA announced a crude oil build of 15.189 million barrels for the week, sending US oil inventories to 503.2 million barrels, or 11 per cent above the five-week average for this time of year.

“Optimism over the vaccine prevails and continues to limit any serious downside action. Eventually, oil retraced to positive territory before giving way and tracking falling US equities lower into the close,” said Innes.

Meanwhile, the ringgit also traded higher against other major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0348/0368/ from yesterday’s close at 3.0421/0438 and was broadly higher vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.4063/4106 from 5.4623/4666 yesterday.

The ringgit advanced against the euro to 4.9142/9183 from yesterday’s 4.9260/9296 and appreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.8863/8889 from 3.9030/9056. — Bernama