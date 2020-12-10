Global stocks drop as economic worries weigh, dollar climbs

All three major US stock indexes ended lower, with the Nasdaq down 1.9 per cent and leading the day's losses. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Dec 10 ― Global equity indexes fell yesterday as negotiations over further US fiscal stimulus dragged on and the dollar rose for a fourth straight session.

All three major US stock indexes ended lower, with the Nasdaq down 1.9 per cent and leading the day's losses.

Shares of Facebook, among the biggest drags on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, fell 1.9 per cent after the US Federal Trade Commission and nearly every US state sued the social media company yesterday, saying it broke antitrust law and should potentially be broken up.

Investors were awaiting news on further US economic relief as the coronavirus pandemic continued to take its toll on the economy.

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said lawmakers were still looking for a path toward an agreement on Covid-19 aid, as the House of Representatives prepared to vote on a one-week funding bill to provide more time for a deal.

“We had a pretty nice boost in the morning on speculation that we might get a new package, but it's kind of an on-again and off-again thing,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 105.07 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 30,068.81, the S&P 500 lost 29.43 points, or 0.79 per cent, to 3,672.82 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 243.82 points, or 1.94 per cent, to 12,338.95.

The S&P 500 had hit a record high early in the session.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended up 0.3 per cent. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.46 per cent, also hitting a record high earlier.

Positive news on Covid-19 vaccine development has been boosting stocks. Johnson & Johnson this week said it could obtain late-stage trial results for a single-dose vaccine in January, earlier than expected.

Britain this week became the first Western nation to begin a wide vaccination campaign. However, Britain injected a note of caution, saying people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely to the Pfizer vaccine.

The dollar rose as stocks came under pressure. In afternoon trading, the dollar gained 0.1 per cent against a basket of currencies to 91.027. It reached an April 2018 low of 90.47 last Friday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson began a crisis meeting over dinner in Brussels with the EU's chief executive on Wednesday, hours after warning the bloc it must make concessions to clinch a Brexit trade deal and avoid a turbulent year-end breakup.

Sterling was last trading at US$1.3409 (RM5.45), up 0.10 per cent on the day.

US Treasury yields rose. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 8/32 in price to yield 0.94 per cent, from 0.91 per cent late on Tuesday.

Oil futures were little changed, although data showed an unexpected jump in US crude stockpiles. Brent crude rose 2 cents to settle at US$48.86 a barrel. US crude fell 8 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to settle at US$45.52.

Spot gold prices were also near flat. ― Reuters