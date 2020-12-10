ECB warns of ‘high uncertainty’ over pandemic, vaccine rollout

The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) is photographed during sunset, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues in Frankfurt, Germany, April 28, 2020. — Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, Dec 10 — The ECB today warned that the eurozone was still facing a high amount of uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic as it unleashed a raft of measures to bolster the ailing economy.

“The monetary policy measures taken today will contribute to preserving favourable financing conditions over the pandemic period, thereby supporting the flow of credit to all sectors of the economy, underpinning economic activity and safeguarding medium-term price stability,” it said.

“At the same time, uncertainty remains high, including with regard to the dynamics of the pandemic and the timing of vaccine roll-outs.” — AFP