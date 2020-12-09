UK’s Gove sees ‘scope for compromise’ on fish in Brexit talks

Sterling extended gains after the comments. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 9 — Britain sees scope for a compromise on fishing in Brexit trade negotiations, one of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s most senior Brexit-supporting ministers said today.

“I think there can be scope for compromise but the compromise exists on the way in which European boats can continue to access UK waters,” Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove told BBC radio.

“But what is not up for compromise is the principle that the UK will be an independent coastal state, and that it will be a matter for negotiation between the UK and the EU, with the UK in control of our waters,” Gove said.

Sterling extended gains after the comments.

“You know, countries like Iceland and Norway, even jurisdictions like the Faroes have control over who enters their waters,” Gove said.

“Now, I think we can be very generous with that. I think that we can reach arrangements with European countries that allow a staged process so there can be a degree of certainty, so that they can manage that,” Gove said. — Reuters