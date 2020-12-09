S&P 500 set for record open on vaccine, stimulus bets

Investors have flocked to US equities and shrugged off weak economic data in recent weeks on signs of a working Covid-19 vaccine . — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Dec 9 — The S&P 500 was set to open at a record high today as hopes for a vaccine-linked economic recovery and more domestic fiscal stimulus sparked demand for economically sensitive stocks such as banks and industrials.

Investors have flocked to US equities and shrugged off weak economic data in recent weeks on signs that a working Covid-19 vaccine would be available before the end of the year.

The US Food and Drug Administration raised no new issues about the safety or efficacy of Pfizer Inc’s candidate yesterday, while Johnson & Johnson reported it could obtain late-stage trial results for a single-dose vaccine earlier than expected.

Both drugmakers’ shares gained about 1 per cent.

President-elect Joe Biden has vowed that his administration would vaccinate 100 million Americans during his first 100 days in office, push to reopen schools and strengthen mask mandates.

“The market remains very optimistic that some sort of a stimulus deal would be cut before the end of the year, and that would indicate the economy may not falter or wind up in a double-dip recession,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

US lawmakers continued to negotiate on the long-awaited coronavirus relief package, but provisions on liability protections for businesses and aid to state and local governments have caused divisions between Republicans and Democrats.

The Trump administration proposed a new US$916 billion (RM3.8 trillion) aid package yesterday, after congressional Democrats shot down a suggestion for a pared-down plan.

At 8:19 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 72 points, or 0.24 per cent, S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.5 points, or 0.12 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 9.75 points, or 0.08 per cent.

Major US banks Citigroup and Wells Fargo gained half a percent before the bell, while industrial bellwether Boeing Co climbed 1.1 per cent.

With overall valuations now at extremely high levels, some investors worry stocks could be more vulnerable to any bad news such as unexpected setbacks in the roll-out of vaccines or delays in stimulus.

Travel stocks, which have been battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, also clocked sharp gains. American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines Holdings Inc jumped 3.9 per cent and 1.5 per cent.

Campbell Soup Co slipped 0.9 per cent even as it reported a 21 per cent surge in sales of soups in the United States alone. — Reuters