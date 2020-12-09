German exports tick up in October on China rebound

Exports ticked up 0.8 per cent month-on-month after a 2.3 per cent rise in September. — Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 — Germany’s exports rose for the sixth straight month in October, albeit at a slower pace, official data showed today, with China’s demand up from 2019 levels while that of the EU and the US stayed negative.

Exports ticked up 0.8 per cent month-on-month after a 2.3 per cent rise in September, federal statistics agency Destatis said in seasonally-adjusted figures.

Imports also increased slightly, by 0.3 per cent.

Germany shipped goods abroad worth €112 billion (RM551 billion) and imported goods worth €92.7 billion.

Six months of rising exports have followed a plunge in activity in March and April, when Germany ordered factories and businesses shut to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany’s international trade is still short of its pre-crisis level, with exports 6.8 per cent lower than February 2020 and imports down 5.2 per cent.

October’s exports also lag 6.5 per cent behind the figure for the same month last year.

But trade data continues to reflect how other countries are dealing with the pandemic.

Exports to China rose 0.3 per cent year-on-year, while exports to the United States, which remained in the grip of record-high case rates, were down 10.5 per cent. Exports to Britain declined 11.7 per cent year-on-year.

Compared to October 2019, exports to the European Union, Germany’s largest market, fell 5.1 per cent and imports were down 2.9 per cent.

The German economy strongly rebounded in the third quarter—growing 8.5 per cent after contracting 9.8 per cent in the spring.

But with coronavirus infections staying high, Chancellor Angela Merkel today demanded tougher curbs including new shop closures to battle the pandemic into January. If the measures are implemented by the regional leaders of Germany’s 16 states, domestic demand could once again be hit.

“Despite the October slowing, the export sector remains one of the few hopes of the German economy to avoid a significant contraction in the fourth quarter,” said ING economist Carsten Brzeski. — AFP