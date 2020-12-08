US stocks dip as post-election rally begins to tire

Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of the closing bell, June 21, 2019 in New York. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 8 — Wall Street stocks dipped early today as a post-election equity rally showed signs of fatigue while investors monitored rising coronavirus cases and progress on vaccines.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 per cent at 30,044.36.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.2 per cent to 3,684.26, while the tech rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.3 per cent to 12,481.87.

All three major indices have powered to records in recent sessions on optimism that an economic rebound awaits in 2021 and coronavirus vaccines will be widely available.

There was more positive vaccine news today, with US regulators saying there were “no specific safety concerns” with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

But investors are “leaning on the idea of the market being ripe for a consolidation period,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

Markets are also awaiting details on a potential new US relief package following congressional talks that have resumed in recent days.

Among individual shares, Tesla fell 1.9 per cent as it announced plans to raise up to US$5 billion (RM20.3 billion) in new equity in a big capital-raising push after its 2020 surge in value.

Apple dipped 0.1 per cent as it unveiled the “AirPods Max” deluxe noise-cancelling headphones priced from a whopping US$549. The tech giant also said it will launch “Apple Fitness +” later this month. — AFP