UK regulator starts probe of Asda sale to Issa brothers and TDR

A sign is seen outside an Asda store in northwest London August 18, 2015. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 8 — Britain’s competition regulator said today it had formally launched an inquiry into the acquisition of British supermarket group Asda by the Issa brothers and private equity group TDR Capital.

In October, Mohsin and Zuber Issa and TDR agreed to buy a majority stake in Asda from US giant Walmart in a deal giving the chain an enterprise value of US$8.8 billion (RM35.8 billion).

At the time Walmart said it expected the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to consider the deal.

The CMA said today it had invited interested parties to comment by December 22 and set a February 18, 2021 deadline for a “phase 1” decision.

Last year, Walmart’s attempt to sell Asda to rival Sainsbury’s for £7.3 billion (RM39.6 billion) was thwarted by the CMA but analysts see few problems with the latest deal. — Reuters