Japan unveils US$708b in fresh stimulus with eye on post-Covid-19 growth

Light is cast on a Japanese 10,000 yen note as it's reflected in a plastic board in Tokyo, in this February 28, 2013 picture illustration. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Dec 8 — Japan announced a fresh US$708 billion (RM208 trillion) economic stimulus package today to speed up the recovery from the country’s deep coronavirus-driven slump, while targeting investment in new growth areas such as green and digital innovation.

The new package will include about ¥40 trillion (RM1.5 trillion) in direct fiscal spending and initiatives targeted at reducing carbon emissions and boosting adoption of digital technology.

Policymakers globally have unleashed a wall of monetary and fiscal stimulus to prevent a deep and prolonged recession as the coronavirus closed international borders and sent millions out of work. In the United States, a US$908 billion coronavirus aid plan is currently under debate in Congress.

In Japan, the pandemic has forced the government to put its fiscal reform agenda on the backburner, despite holding the industrial world’s heaviest public debt burden, that is twice the size of its economy.

“We have compiled the new measures to maintain employment, sustain business and restore the economy and open a way to achieve new growth in green and digital areas, so as to protect people’s lives and livelihoods,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a meeting with ruling party executives.

The package, approved by cabinet on Tuesday, would bring the combined value of coronavirus-related stimulus to about US$3 trillion — roughly two-third the size of Japan’s economy.

Suga said the fresh stimulus will boost Japan’s gross domestic product (GDP) by around 3.6 per cent.

Japan’s economy, the world’s third-largest, rebounded in July-September from its worst postwar contraction in the second quarter, though many analysts expect a third wave of Covid-19 infections to keep any recovery modest.

Aside from direct fiscal spending, the package included credit guarantees and loan facilities for small firms facing funding strains caused by the pandemic.

The new stimulus also featured steps underlining Suga’s policy priorities eyeing a post-pandemic world, contrary to two previous packages that focused on dealing with the immediate strain on households and business from the pandemic.

Examples include a ¥2-trillion fund to promote investment that helps achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, and ¥1 trillion to accelerate digital transformation.

Lacking, however, were details on how to fund the package.

The government will compile a ¥20-trillion third extra budget for the current fiscal year, a source told Reuters. It is also seen setting aside money for the package under next year’s budget.

With tax revenues hit by slumping corporate profits blamed on Covid-19, some investors say the government may need to issue ¥15 trillion worth of new bonds to fund the third extra budget alone.

“Japan needs to make a plan for fiscal reform and shift to reconstructing public finance at some point. But now is the time to help firms and households hit by the pandemic,” said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute. — Reuters