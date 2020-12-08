‘Hard hit’ Honduran economy tumbles on virus, back-to-back hurricanes

People queue for food under an overpass, where they are sheltered along with other residents due to floods and heavy rain brought by Storm Iota, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras November 19, 2020. — Reuters pic

TEGUCIGALPA, Dec 8 — The Honduran economy is expected to shrink by a record 10.5 per cent this year due to the combined crisis of the coronavirus and two deadly hurricanes last month, President Juan Orlando Hernandez said yesterday, its worst performance in more than six decades.

The contraction was worse than a previous estimate by the country’s central bank of between 8 per cent and 9 per cent as the impoverished Central American nation struggled under the weight of the pandemic and hurricanes Eta and Iota.

“This year will be marked in the history of Honduras as the year that three devastating elements hit us,” said Hernandez, speaking at an event.

“We are hard hit but we are not defeated,” he added.

The economic fall for 2020 far exceeds the country’s previous record in 1954, when the economy contracted 6.5 per cent due to worker strikes.

Honduras’ economy was paralyzed under months of lockdown provoked by the coronavirus pandemic. Hurricanes Eta and Iota then tore through the region in November, affecting millions of people with massive flooding, destroying infrastructure and claiming at least 100 lives. — Reuters