Michel Barnier, Brexit chief negotiator for Europe on future ties with Britain, speaks during a news conference in Brussels March 5, 2020. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, Dec 8 — Chief negotiator Michel Barnier today said the EU stood united and would refuse any undue sacrifices to secure a trade deal with Britain, as post-Brexit talks remained deadlocked.

“We will never sacrifice our future for the present. Access to our market comes with conditions,” Barnier said in a tweet, after briefing European affairs ministers from the 27 member states. — AFP