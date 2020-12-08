Asian stocks under pressure as pandemic concerns outweigh stimulus hopes

A mixed Asian open followed a similarly mixed Wall Street session with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closing at a record high as investors flocked to mega-cap growth stocks while the two other major US indices fell.— Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Dec 8 — Asian stocks came under pressure in early trade today as investors struggled to balance hopes for more economic stimulus and vaccines with anxiety over the growing number of Covid-19 cases.

“You saw more than a slight moderation to the S&P 500, and the Dow, but you’re still looking at these markets at record highs,” said Tom Piotrowski, a market analyst with CommSec. “It’s a matter of looking out for what the next catalyst is for these markets.”

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.13 per cent in early trade. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.09 per cent in while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.63 per cent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were up 0.31 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.45 per cent while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.49 per cent and the S&P 500 lost 0.19 per cent.

Investors are watching whether US policymakers can reinvigorate efforts to pass additional pandemic stimulus. The US Congress is expected to vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to give negotiators more time to strike a compromise, as the business community cautioned inaction could spur a deeper recession.

At the same time, California, the nation’s most populous state, announced new restrictions on travel and business activity after record case numbers and hospitalizations. And officials in New York warned similar restrictions could be employed soon, which further weigh on the nation’s recovery.

The dollar slid against most currencies yesterday as investors eyed potential stimulus and vaccine development. An index that tracks the dollar against a basket of currencies was little changed at 90.843, not far from 90.471, its weakest since April 2018. But US Treasury yields did fall yesterday as investors bought the safe-haven securities.

Brent crude fell 0.9 per cent and US crude dipped 1.1 per cent. Prices came under pressure after Reuters reported that the US was prepping sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over alleged roles in Beijing’s disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

Spot gold prices were 1.3 per cent higher at US$1,860.49 (RM7,570.33) per ounce, and US gold futures settled up 1.4 per cent at US$1,866, as investors bet on more stimulus money being pumped into the financial system. — Reuters