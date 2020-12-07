London stocks rise at open as Brexit fallout slams pound

A man takes part in a demonstration at the London stock exchange during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain April 25, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 7 — London’s stock market gained at the open today as the pound slumped on heightened uncertainty over the outcome of a post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and European Union.

The capital’s FTSE 100 gained 0.2 per cent to 6,564.56 points, as one-per cent drops in sterling against the dollar and euro helped boost share prices of multinationals trading on the benchmark stocks index.

Major eurozone stock markets meanwhile retreated at the start, with Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index down 0.3 per cent to 13,263.83 points and the Paris CAC 40 losing 0.4 per cent to 5,589.26. — AFP