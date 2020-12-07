2021 edition of Paris Air Show cancelled due to Covid

In this file photo taken on June 22, 2019 an Airbus A380 of the Portuguese company Highfly prepares to land after its flying display at the International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport, near Paris. The 2021 edition of Paris Air Show is cancelled, organisers announced on December 7, 2020. — AFP pic

PARIS, Dec 7 Organisers of the Paris Air Show said today that they have cancelled next year’s edition of the event because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The biannual show, usually held in June, is the world’s key event for the aerospace industry, showcasing civilian and military aircraft and equipment.

“In light of the uncertainty linked to the Covid-19 health crisis, the Paris Air Show must sadly announce the cancellation of its 2021 edition,” organisers tweeted, calling the decision “inevitable”.

The dates for the next scheduled Paris Air Show in 2023 would be announced shortly, they said.

Europe’s other major air show, at Farnborough in the UK, was this year held online-only as Covid raged.

Organisers called the pandemic “the biggest challenge in history” for the aerospace industry.

Operations at the world’s airlines have plunged as travel dried up because of restrictions on people’s movements imposed by many governments. — AFP