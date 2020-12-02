KL shares slightly lower at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slips into the red but hovers above the 1,600 level at mid-afternoon. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Bursa Malaysia's benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) hovered above the 1,600 level at mid-afternoon, but remained in the red.

At 3.05pm, the index declined 1.76 points to 1,600.50 from yesterday's close of 1,602.26. It had opened 2.23 points higher at 1,604.49 this morning.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 567 to 540, while 496 counters were unchanged, 506 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Volume stood at 6.19 billion worth RM3.31 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Axiata went down nine sen to RM3.69, Top Glove eased eight sen to RM6.71 and Petronas Gas dropped 28 sen to RM17.52.

Bank counters Maybank gained 10 sen to RM8.29, Public Bank went up 16 sen to RM18.08, Hong Leong Bank was 26 sen higher at RM18.16 and CIMB gained four sen to RM3.79.

Among the actives, BioAlpha dropped three sen to 32.5 sen, AT Systematization inched down 1.5 sen to 19.5 sen and Lambo was flat at 3.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index eased 6.9 points to 11,562.73, the FBMT 100 Index lost 11.68 points to 11,321.10 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index dropped 48.86 points to 13,323.27.

The FBM 70 decreased 12.29 points to 14,936.25 and the FBM ACE slashed 141.15 points to 10,630.76.

Meanwhile, the Industrial Products and Services Index improved 0.65 of-a-point to 167.77, the Plantation Index was 46.51 points lower at 7,303.77 and the Financial Services Index added 125.21 points to 14,333.49. — Bernama