Euro zone yields steady, US stimulus offsets ECB expected easing

Inflated euro sign is seen outside the new headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, January 22, 2015. — Reuters pic

MILAN, Dec 2 — Euro zone government bond yields held steady today, boosted by hopes of a quick approval of a coronavirus stimulus plan in the United States, while expectations of more easing by the ECB was capping possible gains.

Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the US Congress should include a fresh wave of stimulus in a must-pass US$1.4 trillion spending bill aimed at heading off a government shutdown.

US Treasury yields surged on Tuesday, propelled by the new push in Congress to send federal aid to businesses and state and local governments hit by the pandemic.

ECB Board member Philip Lane is due to speak as part of the Thomson Reuters Global Investment Summit at 1400 GMT, ahead of the December 10 ECB policy meeting, which is expected to increase and extend its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP).

“Yesterday’s price action is a reminder of how a US Treasuries sell-off could tighten financing conditions for Europe,” Citi told customers.

“PEPP is likely to respond to cap euro yields, but it is worth remembering that ECB QE normally breaks over year-end, perhaps opening up a small window of vulnerability.”

German 10-year government bond yields were at -0.525 per cent, not far from a 3-week high.

The spread between US Treasuries and Bund yields is down 0.5 basis points to 144.8.

“The broad sell-off across Treasuries and Bunds amid struggling spreads underscores the tricky interaction of positioning and swings in sentiment heading into year-end,” Commerzbank told customers.

Italian 10-year government bond yield was down 1 basis point at 0.631 per cent. — Reuters