Daimler awards €1,000 ‘corona bonus’ to German employees

A C-class by Daimler AG is pictured before the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart February 6, 2014. — Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, Dec 1 — German carmaker Daimler today said it will pay German employees a €1,000 (RM4,884) “corona bonus” to help compensate for personal and economic burdens such as having to wear a mask and working from home.

“Due to Corona, 2020 was a particularly challenging year. During this extraordinary time the company could always count on the flexibility and willingness of our workforce,” Daimler’s personnel chief Wilfried Porth said in a statement.

Around 160,000 employees in Germany are eligible for the bonus, the Stuttgart-based carmaker, which also owns the Mercedes-Benz brand, said. — Reuters