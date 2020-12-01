Airbnb aims for up to US$35b valuation in IPO

In this file illustration photo taken November 22, 2019 shows the logo of the online lodging service Airbnb displayed on a tablet in Paris. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 1 — Airbnb Inc said today it is looking to sell up to US$2.6 billion (RM10.6 billion) in stock in its planned initial public offering, which could value the home rental firm at as much as US$34.8 billion in the last blockbuster US IPO of the year.

The company set a target price range to sell 51.9 million shares at between US$44 and US$50 apiece, it said in a regulatory filing. Including the option shares, Airbnb is aiming to raise about US$2.85 billion at the upper end of the range.

At the top of its target range, the IPO would give Airbnb a fully diluted valuation, which includes securities such as options and restricted stock units, of US$34.8 billion, nearly double the US$18 billion Airbnb was worth in an April private fundraising round.

Airbnb’s market capitalization at US$50 per share would total US$30 billion.

Airbnb, which plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ABNB, made its IPO registration public earlier this month and showed that it turned a profit in the third quarter despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reuters was the first to report in October that Airbnb was aiming to raise around US$3 billion in its IPO that could value it at more than US$30 billion.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are the lead underwriters for the IPO. — Reuters