Brazil’s jobless rate hits record 14.6pc, says government

A crowd of people in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 27, 2020. The unemployment rate was up from 11.8 per cent during the same quarter last year and 14.4 per cent for the June-August period in 2020. — Reuters pic RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 27 — Brazil’s unemployment rate has hit a record 14.6 per cent as the pandemic slammed Latin America’s largest economy, the government reported today.

The figure for the July-September period was the third straight record for joblessness in Brazil.

A total of 14.1 million workers were seeking jobs, said Brazilian statistics institute IBGE.

Another 5.9 million have given up looking for work — another record, and a worrying sign for the economy.

The unemployment rate was up from 11.8 per cent during the same quarter last year and 14.4 per cent for the June-August period in 2020.

The government reports unemployment numbers for rolling three-month periods.

The latest rate was the highest since that system was introduced in 2012.

Brazil, Latin America’s biggest country, with 212 million people, entered a recession in the second quarter of the year with a record economic contraction of 9.7 per cent.

It has been hit hard by the pandemic, which has killed more than 170,000 people in Brazil, the second-highest death toll worldwide, after the United States. — AFP