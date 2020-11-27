Bintulu Port registers higher profit after tax of RM26.77m in Q3

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 ― Bintulu Port Holdings Bhd registered higher profit after tax of RM26.77 million in the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2020 (Q3) from RM24.69 million in the same period a year ago.

Revenue for the period under review increased 2.35 per cent to RM178.05 million from RM173.96 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the port operator said revenue from Bintulu Port’s services was RM137.85 million in Q3 compared to RM131.13 million achieved in 3Q19, mainly contributed by marine services provided to DPS-Brunei.

“The revenue generated from the operation at Samalaju Industrial Port during the quarter under review is RM27.21 million against RM29.71 million in the corresponding year's quarter. The revenue from bulking facilities is RM12.99 million as against RM13.12 million in 3Q19,” it said.

Bintulu Port also said the group’s performance for this year has been affected by the unprecedented impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic along the supply chain in the logistics industry especially during the first half of 2020. ― Bernama