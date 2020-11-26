UK public finances on an unsustainable path, says Sunak

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street, in London, Britain, November 25, 2020. — Reuters pic LONDON, Nov 26 — British finance minister Rishi Sunak said today that the path for the public finances set out by official forecasters yesterday was not a sustainable one, the closest he has come to acknowledging that taxes will need to rise.

“The forecasts that were set out yesterday show us on a path where that (borrowing and debt) continues to be at a very elevated level, so that’s not a sustainable position,” Sunak told the BBC.

Sunak declined to commit specifically to tax rises, saying any decision would need to wait for his annual budget statement due early next year. — Reuters