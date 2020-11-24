MBSB Bank offering Targeted Repayment Assistance to B40 and M40 groups

MBSB president and CEO Datuk Seri Ahmad Zaini Othman speaks at the launch of the Asian Finance Bank, Kuala Lumpur April 2, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — MBSB Bank Berhad will be offering those in the B40 and M40 groups a helping hand with a Targeted Repayment Assistance programme that will further assist those who are adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

President and CEO Datuk Seri Ahmad Zaini Othman, said in a statement today that the financing facilities available under the repayment assistance programme would fall under the categories of property, personal and auto financing.

He added that microenterprises with approved financing facilities of up to RM150,000 are also eligible for the programme.

“We will continue to lend a helping hand to our customers who are in a difficult financing predicament and we hope with this assistance, it will ease their financial burdens and get them back on their feet,” he said.

He said B40 individuals who are recipients of Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) can obtain a three-month deferment of monthly payments or reduction in monthly payments by 50 per cent for a period of six months.

Meanwhile, for individuals in the M40 category registered under Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN), they can receive a reduction in monthly payments by 50 per cent for a period of six months upon obtaining approval.

Zaini also said that this programme is an addition to the earlier Payment Flexibility for Targeted Groups programme that commenced linast August, where MBSB Bank had successfully assisted over 2,200 customers by granting moratorium or reduction in monthly payments.