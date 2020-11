A photographer takes pictures of the German share price index (DAX) board at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February March 9, 2020. — Reuters pic LONDON, Nov 24 — European stock markets climbed solidly at the start of trading today, with London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index gaining 0.7 per cent to 6,379.44 points.

Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index rose 0.8 per cent to 13,236.63 points and the Paris CAC 40 jumped 1.0 per cent to 5,544.43. — AFP