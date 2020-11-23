Penang Development Corp to distribute 350 computer units to micro-entrepreneurs

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today said the pilot scheme is aimed at aiding eligible micro-entrepreneurs to adapt to the new norm by facilitating business transactions through digital platforms. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin GEORGE TOWN, Nov 23 — Penang Development Corporation (PDC) would be distributing 350 sets of computers costing RM320,950 to eligible micro-entrepreneurs under the “Mikro Go Digital” pilot entrepreneur programme.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today said the pilot scheme is aimed at aiding eligible micro-entrepreneurs to adapt to the new norm by facilitating business transactions through digital platforms.

He said the scheme is an extension of the Go Penang Digital e-Usahawan programme initiated by the state government since 2019, in which a total of 1,300 entrepreneurs have benefitted from the programme.

“The state government hopes the computer device aid will further raise the capability of micro-entrepreneurs to master digital knowledge and opens bigger and more opportunities for the traders,” he told a press conference here.

He added that applicants can also submit their application forms online via www.pdc.gov.my between November 25 and December 9 this year.

According to State Trade and Industry and Entrepreneurial Development Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Halim Hussain, due to the limited facilities provided, the eligibility of the micro-entrepreneurs would be identified through district offices, parliamentary offices, state constituency coordinators as well as other related agencies.

Meanwhile, Chow said the 22nd edition of Penang Chinese New Year celebration (Miao Hui) 2021 would be conducted completely virtual for the first time following the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the Penang Chinese Clan Council, who is in charge of the annual event, is collaborating with 20 ancestral halls in Penang to broadcast pre-recorded documentaries through social media platforms.

“With the theme “Cultural Gem”, the organiser will make full use of the benefits of technology to enable everyone to e-visit ancestral halls and learn their cultural heritage without the need to be there in person and hence, creating a new experience of visiting temple fairs in Penang,” he said.

He also called for more volunteers, especially youths, to participate in the preparation of the Online Miao Hui 2021. — Bernama