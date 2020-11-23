AirAsia.com joins forces with Turkish Airlines to prepare for return of international travel

An AirAsia plane prepares for take-off at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, June 29, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — In anticipation of a potential revival in international travel, airasia.com has partnered with Turkish Airlines to allow it to enhance its strong pan-Asia flight network.

The collaboration will enable airasia.com to tap into Turkish Airlines’ comprehensive destination map, which is the world’s largest in terms of the countries and international points flown by a global carrier, the low-cost carrier said in a statement today.

AirAsia Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said airasia.com welcomes the opportunity to promote Turkey as a major gateway to Europe, to prepare the airline once borders gradually reopen next year.

“Today airasia.com with its comprehensive portfolio of travel and lifestyle products is well-poised to promote the best that Turkey and the wider European market have to offer.

“We will continue to collaborate creatively with other industry players to stimulate travel demand and complete our product offering as the one-stop platform for all our customer’s travel and lifestyle needs,” he said.

While using its virtual interlining technology, airasia.com will now be able to combine Turkish Airlines’ extensive flight inventory with AirAsia flights and offer itineraries with attractive discounted fares from normal fares.

AirAsia said the partnership is expected to generate a substantial synergy between the two parties through the cross-promotion of destinations, with the mission of being proactively prepared to tap into forthcoming return of travel.

Travellers can also enjoy the convenience and great value of an end-to-end product offers across airasia.com ecosystem, from flights to hotels and activities, it added. — Bernama