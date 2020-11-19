US stocks end lower again as Covid-19 fears offset vaccine optimism

Equities were choppy throughout the day, but took a distinct downward path once New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the school closures. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 19 — New York City’s move to temporarily close schools because of the coronavirus offset optimism about Covid-19 vaccines yesterday, weighing on US stocks two days after major indices hit records.

Equities were choppy throughout the day, but took a distinct downward path once New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the school closures after the city hit its target of a seven-day average coronavirus positivity rate of three per cent.

The move came as US coronavirus cases tick higher, with Johns Hopkins University reporting nearly 162,000 new cases in the last day.

“This is a tug of war between vaccine excitement and nervous trepidation” about the virus, said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities.

Major US indices finished the day about 1 per cent lower. Both the Dow and S&P 500 finished at records on Monday, but have now fallen the last two days.

“For most of the day, the market struggled to gain any traction despite a host of positive news related to a vaccine, economic data and corporate earnings,” said a note from Briefing.com.

“Presumably, this was because the market was pricing in a lot of the good news in its record-setting rally this month and needed to consolidate those gains.”

Earlier, European equities had advanced following an upbeat announcement from Pfizer and BioNTech.

The two pharma companies said a completed analysis of their experimental Covid-19 vaccine found it protected 95 per cent of people against the disease — up from early data showing 90 per cent efficacy, and announced they were applying for US emergency approval “within days.”

Frankfurt and Paris both finished 0.5 per cent higher, while London added 0.3 per cent.

Markets anticipate that broad distribution of vaccines should enable the economy to normalise in 2021, boosting especially hard-hit sectors such as airlines and entertainment stocks.

Petroleum-related stocks are also beneficiaries from an economic rebound. Crude prices rose around 1 per cent — a day after the Opec+ club of oil producers agreed they had to be ready to act on output cuts to prevent another slump in prices.

Bitcoin continued its rally, surging above US$18,000 (RM73,800) in Asian trading hours, before pulling back.

Among individual companies, Boeing ended 3.2 per cent lower after the Federal Aviation Administration cleared the 737 MAX to resume service following a 20-month shutdown. Shares had initially soared after the announcement, which had been widely expected.

Disney dipped 0.4 per cent after S&P slashed the credit rating on the entertainment company, citing the drag from coronavirus on Disney’s theme park business.

Key figures around 2150 GMT

New York - Dow: DOWN 1.2 per cent at 29,438.42 (close)

New York - S&P 500: DOWN 1.2 per cent at 3,567.79 (close)

New York - Nasdaq: DOWN 0.8 per cent at 11,801.60 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 per cent at 6,385.24 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.5 per cent at 13,201.89 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.5 per cent at 5,511.45 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.4 per cent at 3,482.17 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.1 per cent at 25,728.14 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.5 per cent at 26,544.29 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 per cent at 3,347.30 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1853 from US$1.1852 at 2200 GMT

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.3270 from US$1.3199

Dollar/yen: DOWN at ¥103.86 from ¥104.58

Euro/pound: DOWN at 89.33 pence from 89.79 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.9 per cent at US$41.82 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.4 per cent at US$44.34 per barrel — AFP