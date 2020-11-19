Ringgit ends easier against US dollar

At 6pm, the local currency stood at 4.0960/0010 versus the greenback compared with yesterday’s close of 4.0850/0890. — AFP pic KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The ringgit ended easier against the US dollar today, giving up gains from the previous day as sentiment was dragged by surging Covid-19 cases globally, said an analyst.

The analyst said the rising number of Covid-19 cases and infections had hit market sentiment and curbed demand for emerging currencies including the ringgit, offsetting further upbeat vaccine news.

She said based on the Ministry of Health’s announcement today, the number of Covid-19 cases had climbed back to four digits at 1,290 infections with four deaths recorded, and the cumulative cases had surged past the 50,000-mark after the first infections officially hit the country on Jan 25.

Against other major currencies, the ringgit was traded mostly higher.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0417/0466 from yesterday’s close of 3.0471/0513, increased against the British pound to 5.4092/4191 from 5.4298/4355 and strengthened versus the euro to 4.8452/8523 from 4.8562/8614 previously.

However, the local note weakened vis-a-vis the yen to 3.9362/9414 today from 3.9328/9378 yesterday. — Bernama