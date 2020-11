The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.71 per cent, or 187.32 points, to 26,356.97. — AFP pic HONG KONG, Nov 19 — Hong Kong stocks ended today with losses as profit-takers moved in following recent gains, while rising virus cases around the world offset hopes for a vaccine.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.47 per cent, or 15.78 points, to 3,363.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.63 per cent, or 14.26 points, to 2,275.85. — AFP