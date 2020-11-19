Dow falls again as US jobless claims tick higher

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 per cent at 29,386.49. — Reuters pic NEW YORK, Nov 19 — Wall Street stocks were mostly lower early today following two straight declines on signs the latest uptick in coronavirus cases is dragging down the economic recovery.

The Labor Department reported a sharp increase in new filings for unemployment benefits last week, with the number topping estimates.

The data came as United Airlines reported more flight cancellations from consumers because of Covid-19 and after New York City temporarily suspended classroom teaching at public schools because of the virus.

The broad-based S&P 500 also shed 0.2 per cent to 3,562.12, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was flat at 11,801.93.

Both the Dow and S&P 500 ended at records on Monday, but have fallen the last two days amid worries over Covid-19 cases.

Stocks have been boosted by hopes that coronavirus vaccines will support a recovery in 2021.

In the latest positive development, the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca said today their vaccine candidate was shown to safely produce a robust immune response in healthy older adults. — AFP