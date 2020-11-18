US stocks open mixed as Boeing, Pfizer rally

About 20 minutes into trading, the broad-based S&P 500 was up 0.1 per cent at 3,613.26, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.1 per cent to 11,888.43. — Reuters pic NEW YORK, Nov 18 — Wall Street stocks were mixed early today despite big gains by Boeing and Pfizer as the market weighs rising coronavirus cases and lofty equity valuations.

Boeing won US government approval to return its 737 MAX to the skies after two deadly crashes, while Pfizer said it planned to apply for emergency use authorisation of a coronavirus vaccine “within days” following clinical trials.

Boeing and Pfizer — which are both in the Dow — both rose about three per cent, lifting that index 0.4 per cent to 29,909.74.

Despite the positive news for Boeing and Pfizer, markets are contending with spiking Covid-19 cases in the United States that are prompting new restrictions.

Stocks have already risen significantly in November in anticipation of positive coronavirus vaccine developments and in the aftermath of the US presidential election. — AFP