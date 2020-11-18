Tokyo stocks close lower as Covid-19 cases surge

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.10 per cent or 286.48 points to end at 25,728.14, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.81 per cent or 14.01 points to 1,720.65. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Nov 18 ― Tokyo stocks closed lower today after the Japanese capital logged a record daily number of coronavirus cases.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.10 per cent or 286.48 points to end at 25,728.14, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.81 per cent or 14.01 points to 1,720.65.

Tokyo recorded 493 new Covid-19 infections today ― the city's highest daily figure since the pandemic began.

Infections are gradually increasing across Japan, and yesterday the northern Hokkaido region asked people in its capital city to avoid non-essential outings if infection prevention measures cannot be taken.

“Tokyo stocks opened lower following losses on Wall Street... but the market lacked a sense of direction today,” Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

In Tokyo trading, SoftBank Group was down 0.91 per cent to ¥6,639 (RM261.20) while Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing dropped 2.56 per cent to ¥85,200.

Automakers and airlines were lower on worries that economic activity may shrink after reports said the Tokyo government may raise its virus alert level and recommend that shops close early.

Toyota dipped 1.61 per cent to ¥7,319 while Honda fell 3.77 per cent to ¥2,954.

Japan Airlines shed 1.69 per cent to ¥1,976 while ANA Holdings tumbled 3.11 per cent to ¥2,569.

Sony lost 1.81 per cent to ¥9,237 while Panasonic sank 2.86 per cent to ¥1,069.

The dollar fetched ¥104.00 in Asian trade, against ¥104.17 in New York.

Japan booked a trade surplus of ¥872.9 billion in October, the fourth straight monthly surplus, according to finance ministry data released 10 minutes before the opening bell.

The headline figure, above market expectations of a ¥300 billion surplus, did not prompt any strong market reaction. ― AFP