Micro Connector offers financial aid for Warong Rider delivery riders

Entrepreneur Development and and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar after the launch of the national level Warong Rider platform in Putrajaya, November 18, 2020. — Bernama pic PUTRAJAYA, Nov 18 — The Micro Connector Programme will finance part of the cost for B40 youths participating in the Warong Rider online delivery service platform, said Entrepreneur Development and and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He said the riders under the Warong Rider platform will be supplied with a startup kit consisting of delivery bags and uniforms worth RM250, whereby 70 per cent of the cost is funded by SME Corporation under the Micro Connector Programme.

“Warong Rider not only aims to help entrepreneurs among hawkers and small traders in using their services but also to generate employment opportunities, especially youths affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said after launching the national level Warong Rider platform in conjunction with the pre-launch of the Hawkers and Small Traders Day 2020 here, today.

He said about 3,000 riders and 1,000 operators have so far registered with Warong Rider platform, which started its pilot programme in February this year.

Since the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) in March, SME Corp has allocated about RM875,000 to 5,000 delivery riders through the Micro Connector Programme, he said.

In addition to the startup kit assistance by SME Corp, the National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional), an agency under the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Medac), also offers financing for delivery riders registered with Warong Rider for motorcycle purchase and repairs.

“This an initiative under the Tekun Mobilepreneur 3.0 Financing Scheme. A total of 2,114 riders have received financing of RM17.5 million under this scheme,” said Wan Junaidi.

Meanwhile, the minister called on about one million micro-traders who have not registered their businesses with the authorities to do so urgently so that government assistance could be channelled effectively.

He said the ministry was aware of their refusal to register because they were worried about being taxed and not getting government assistance.

However, he said, with their registration, the government would have data and information on the small traders for the distribution of aid, especially for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama