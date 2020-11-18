Hup Seng net profit narrows to RM7.58m in Q3

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Hup Seng Industries Bhd narrowed its net profit to RM7.58 million in the third quarter (Q3) ended September 30, 2020, from RM10.08 million a year ago.

Revenue, however, rose 14 per cent to RM87.26 million from RM76.65 million, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia, today.

Unperturbed by the recovery movement control order, the group was able to carry on normal operations with sufficient supply to meet the demand for biscuits, thus contributing to the positive growth in sales.

Domestic sales grew by 16 per cent or RM8.6 million compared with the previous corresponding period from all trade channels, while the export market grew nine per cent or RM2.0 million mainly from Myanmar.

For the period of nine months ended Sept 30, 2020, revenue increased by eight per cent to RM239.58 million from RM221.74 million compared with the preceding year’s corresponding period.

For the remaining year, the group said it would be challenging and it (the group) would have to be cautious and stay vigilant.

Recognising and understanding the changing business environment and moving into the “new norm” era, the group would continue to exercise prudence and find new business strategies moving forward.

This for example includes Hup Seng’s products onto the “online platform” with extensive marketing to reach out to the market’s younger generation segment.

Nevertheless, it would also continue to maintain and improve product quality, innovating its products portfolio, reducing costs, and broadening the distributor network to safeguard revenue and addressing the needs of consumers. — Bernama