US industrial output accelerates in October, says Fed

An assembly line worker works on the production line at Renegade RV manufacturing plant in Bristol, Indiana, US, April 16, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 — US industrial production grew slightly more than expected in October, the Federal Reserve said today, continuing the recovery from the Covid-19 downturn even as a renewed wave of infections looms.

Total output increased 1.1 per cent last month, with solid gains in manufacturing and utilities, leading the acceleration from the 0.4 per cent decline posted in September, according to the data.

The index plunged 16.5 per cent from February to April as the pandemic arrived, but despite last month’s healthy growth, output remained 5.6 per cent below its level before the pandemic, the Fed said.

Manufacturing — which plays a major role in calculating GDP — rose 1.0 per cent last month, but was 5 per cent below the pre-pandemic level.

The business disruptions caused by Covid-19 caused a record decline in second-quarter GDP growth that was only partially recovered with the third quarter’s 33.1 per cent increase.

Utilities led last month’s output growth with a 3.9 per cent increase, while the mining sector dialed back production 0.6 per cent.

Consumer goods output recovered last month’s decline, while construction supplies gained 1.6 per cent, the report said.

As the United States grapples with a surge in infections nationwide, Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics warned factories may struggle to maintain the pace set in October.

“Ample capacity and surging virus outbreaks that can interrupt and limit activity are downside risks going forward,” she said in an analysis.

Industrial capacity in use resumed its recovery, rising to 72.8 per cent, but that is still well below the February level. — AFP