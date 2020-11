A general view of the entrance of Top Glove Corporation Berhad’s male staff dormitories in Klang November 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Shares in Top Glove Corp Bhd fell as much as 9.72 per cent in early trade today, as the company seeks clarity on strict lockdown on worker dormitories where Covid-19 cases are rising.

Malaysia's security ministry yesterday tightened movement curbs in an area where Top Glove worker dormitories are located, to enable targeted coronavirus screenings of workers and residents. — Reuters