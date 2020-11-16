Tokyo stocks open higher as Japan exits recession

Pedestrians stand in front of an electronic quotation board displaying share prices of the Tokyo Stock Exchange June 16, 2020. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Nov 16 — Tokyo stocks opened higher today supported by gains on Wall Street with investors digesting Japan’s third-quarter GDP figures, which showed an exit from recession.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.13 per cent or 286.11 points at 25,671.98 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 1.16 per cent or 19.80 points to 1,723.02.

“Japanese shares are seen gaining on rallies on US stocks, while investors are closely watching Japan’s GDP figures for the July-September quarter,” which were released 10 minutes before the opening bell, Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a commentary.

Japan’s economy exited recession in the third quarter, growing a better-than-expected 5.0 per cent thanks to a rise in domestic demand and exports, government data showed today, as signs of recovery began to emerge after a record contraction.

Traders are also awaiting China’s industrial output and retail sales due later in the day, Kanayama added.

The dollar fetched 104.69 yen in early Asian trade, against ¥104.62 in New York late Friday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, business cycle-sensitive stocks and some exporters were higher, with chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rallying 2.29 per cent to ¥31,740, Sony trading up 1.81 per cent at ¥9,326 and Toyota up 1.35 per cent at ¥7,415.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 1.4 per cent to close at 29,479.81. — AFP