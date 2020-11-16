Japan exits recession as GDP grows 5.0pc in Q3

Japan’s economy grew a better-than-expected 5.0 per cent, government data showed today. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Nov 16 — Japan’s economy exited recession in the third quarter, growing a better-than-expected 5.0 per cent, government data showed today, as signs of recovery began to emerge after a record contraction.

A rise in domestic demand as well as exports helped drive the quarter-on-quarter growth, after the coronavirus pandemic and a consumption tax hike slammed the economy into reverse earlier in the year.

The positive figures come after three quarters of contraction in the world’s third-largest economy, with revised data showing the economy shrank 8.2 per cent in Q2, more than the previously estimated 7.9 per cent.

That was the worst figure for Japan since comparable data became available in 1980, exceeding even the brutal impact of the 2008 global financial crisis.

The Q3 growth will be welcome news for Japan’s government, which has avoided the tough lockdown measures seen in some other countries as it tries to balance preventing the spread of coronavirus with protecting the economy.

The results also beat economist expectations of 4.4 per cent growth, and analysts said the recovery was likely to continue into the final quarter of the year.

“Between July and September, economic activity in Japan experienced a return to a somewhat normal status as the government lifted the state of emergency in the country,” said Naoya Oshikubo, senior economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust.

“Looking ahead, we believe that GDP figures in the next quarter should continue to show signs of recovery, albeit at a slower pace,” Oshikubo said in a note before the official release of the data.

“Pent-up demand should decelerate, mainly due to second waves of Covid-19 overseas,” he added.

Japan was already struggling with a stagnating economy and the impact of a consumption tax hike implemented last year before the pandemic hit.

It has seen a smaller coronavirus outbreak compared to some of the worst-hit countries, with infections approaching 120,000 and deaths at slightly under 2,000. — AFP