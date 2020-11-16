EU official says may already be too late for UK trade deal

Ireland, the EU state most exposed to Brexit, said today Britain and the bloc had up to 10 days to unlock talks to prevent tariffs and quotas from eating into an estimated trillion dollars worth of annual trade in just over six weeks. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, Nov 16 — A senior EU official said today it was getting "terribly late" to seal a new trade deal with Britain and that it "may be too late already" to put in place any agreement before 2021, even if Brexit negotiators seal it this week or the next.

