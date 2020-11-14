Ringgit to trade range-bound with upside bias for coming week

Better-than-expected third quarter Gross Domestic Product may provide some upside bias to the ringgit's short term prospects. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The ringgit is expected to trade in a tight range with an upside bias against the US dollar next week, supported by the positive surprise of better-than-expected third-quarter (Q3) Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

FTXM market analyst Han Tan said the local currency was one of Asia’s best performers versus the greenback on Friday, after the announcement of Malaysia’s Q3 GDP, which fell by 2.7 per cent as opposed to a 4.6 per cent contraction as suggested by the consensus estimates.

“For the week ahead, the ringgit against the US dollar (USD/MYR) pair performance is set to remain subject to global risk sentiment.

“But, emboldened by the better-than-expected improvements in the Malaysian economy, the outlook could pave the way for further ringgit gains and US dollar/ringgit may finally grab hold of the 4.100 mark, despite having failed on two separate occasions since September,” he told Bernama.

Earlier this week, the ringgit reached its strongest level against the US dollar since February, but was unable to hang on to the stronger side of 4.11, as it slipped amid the falling risk-on tide, Tan said.

“The euphoria surrounding dissipating US election risks and positive vaccine developments was short-lived, allowing for greenback recovery which in turn prompted a mixed performance among Asian currencies for the week,” he said.

Moving forward, traders will look into China’s October industrial production and retail sales data, due on Monday, for further evidence of its steady post-pandemic recovery which is likely to bolster sentiment around Asian markets which have greater exposure to the world’s second largest economy.

“Global investors are also awaiting the next tailwind that could push them significantly into riskier waters, potentially bringing emerging market currencies along for the risk-on ride.

“But the persistent concerns over the state of the global economy due to the alarming resurgence of Covid-19 cases across major countries are giving risk appetite reason to pause.

“Set against such concerns, fresh rounds of monetary or fiscal stimulus out of major economies would be roundly welcomed by riskier assets,” he added.

On a Friday-to-Friday basis, the ringgit improved against the US dollar to 4.1220/1260 from 4.1275/1325 in the previous week.

The local currency was also traded higher against other major currencies except the British pound.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0558/0608 from 3.0624/0668 last Friday and surged versus the yen to 3.9246/9288 from 3.9918/9978 previously.

The ringgit gained vis-a-vis the euro to 4.8743/8802 from 4.8923/8995 but fell against the British pound to 5.4291/4360 from 5.4231/4313 a week earlier. — Bernama