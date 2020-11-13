Ringgit lower ahead of Q3 GDP announcement, amid declining oil prices

The ringgit opened lower versus the US dollar today ahead of the third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) announcement later today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — The ringgit opened lower versus the US dollar today ahead of the third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) announcement later today and as a result of declining oil prices amid inventory build-up.

At 9.06am, the local currency stood weaker at 4.13300/1370 against the greenback compared with yesterday’s close of 4.1280/1330.

Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said traders are hoping for a more sobering decline in Q3 GDP at -7.0 per cent from the 17.1 per cent plunge in Q2.

“But of immediate concerns, the ringgit is getting little help on the energy front as oil prices once again are succumbing to, therefore, gnarly global Covid-19 outbreak.

“It looks like another day of struggles for the ringgit as we opened up a touch weaker at 4.13 level,” he told Bernama.

The oil market was under pressure after the Energy Information Administration reported oil stockpiles surprisingly grew 4.3 million barrels for the week ended November 6 after a stock draw of 8.0 million barrels in the previous week.

At home, the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) will release its Q3 data at 12pm.

Against other major currencies except the British pound, the ringgit was traded lower at the close today.

It slipped against the Singapore dollar to 3.0640/0681 from yesterday’s close of 3.0603/0647 and declined against the euro to 4.8802/8854 from 4.8739/8815.

The local note weakened vis-a-vis the yen to 3.9377/9419 from 3.9161/9220 yesterday but rose against the British pound to 5.4225/4282 from 5.4411/4498. — Bernama