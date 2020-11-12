Thai Airways records net loss in Q3

Thai Airways aircraft are parked on the tarmac at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport March 27, 2015. — Reuters pic BANGKOK, Nov 12 — Thai Airways International Pcl, the nation’s flagship carrier, recorded a net loss of 21.53 billion baht (RM2.9 billion) in the third quarter (3Q2020) ended September 30, 2020, from a 4.68 billion baht loss in the same quarter last year.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, Thai Airways and its subsidiaries’ revenue fell 91.7 per cent to 3.727 billion baht during 3Q2020.

Revenue from passenger and cargo transportation dropped by 37.65 billion or 95.1 per cent while revenue from other activities decreased by 1.71 billion baht or 56.2 per cent during the same period.

“In 3Q2020, a total of 490,000 passengers were carried, a 91.9 per cent drop from the previous year,” the airline said in a statement today.

Its acting president, Chansin Treenuchagron said the airline would continue to strengthen measures to reduce costs and mitigate the impact of Covid-19 from the previous quarter.

“The airline provided cargo transportation services in certain routes, including special flights that helped to repatriate Thai nationals.

“The company placed emphasis on earning non-related passenger revenue by penetrating the market to attract more local customers,” he said.

In 3Q2020, Thai Airways and its subsidiaries’ passenger production (available seat kilometres) decreased by 95 per cent while passenger traffic (revenue passenger kilometres) decreased by 97.8 per cent.

For cargo transportation, freight production (available dead tonne-kilometres) was 96.2 per cent lower than the previous year, while freight traffic (revenue freight tonne-kilometres) was 93.6 per cent lower during the same period.

The average freight load factor was 91.2 per cent higher than the previous year, which was an average of 52.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, English-language daily, Bangkok Post reported the Stock Exchange of Thailand as having announced that trading of the airline’s shares was suspended after auditors refused to comment on its balance sheet to the end of last month.

Thai Airways share price closed yesterday at 3.20 baht, down 2.44 per cent a day earlier.

In September, Thailand’s Bankruptcy Court allowed Thai Airways to proceed with its debt restructuring plan of 245 billion baht.

The airline had recorded losses since 2012, except in 2016, and incurred a net loss of 12.04 billion baht in 2019.

Last week, the airline said on its website that it was seeking potential buyers for 34 used Airbus and Boeing jets as part of the effort to restructure 350 billion baht of debt. — Bernama