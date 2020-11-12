PMBT’S unit to acquire land for RM30m

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — PMB Technology Bhd (PMBT)’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Everlast System Builder Sdn Bhd has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with CMMC Sdn Bhd for the acquisition of land in Mukim Petaling for RM30 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, it said the land measuring 0.73 hectare has been approved for the development of a studio apartment and serviced apartment project, known as The Suite Starz @ Sungai Besi, with a gross development value of RM190 million.

The purchase consideration for the proposed acquisition will be satisfied entirely in cash, which will be financed through bank borrowings and/or internally generated funds.

The group said that the purchase has been identified as its upward integration into property development to complement its existing business, namely aluminium system formwork and building façade system provider.

“PMBT will seek shareholders’ approval on development of the project land in due course, if required,” it said.

The project comprises a block of 175 units of studio apartments, a block of 171 units of serviced apartments and a six-storey podium carpark, subject to revisions and relevant authorities’ approval.

The construction will commence July 1 next year and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2024. — Bernama