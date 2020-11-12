European stocks extend gains on vaccine, Biden

London stocks closed with an increase of 1.4 per cent, while Frankfurt was 0.4-per cent higher and Paris added 0.5 per cent. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 12 — Europe’s major stock markets climbed higher yesterday, extending stunning gains this week that were fuelled by a promising coronavirus vaccine trial and Joe Biden’s US presidential election victory.

London stocks closed with an increase of 1.4 per cent, while Frankfurt was 0.4-per cent higher and Paris added 0.5 per cent.

But by the close of New York trade, the Dow Jones index slipped by just under 0.1 per cent as investors took profit on the recent gains.

Asian bourses had finished on a mixed note earlier in the day as investors struggled to maintain momentum because Donald Trump continued to cast doubt on Biden’s win.

Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul and Taipei all rose by more than one per cent, but Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore and Bangkok fell as traders cashed out.

“Optimism surrounding the potential Covid-19 vaccine is still lifting equity markets, but the bullish sentiment has cooled,” said David Madden, market analyst at trading firm CMC Markets UK.

‘Big bang’

Equities roared on Monday after US pharma giant Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech announced that their candidate for a Covid-19 vaccine had been 90 per cent effective, lifting hope that the planet could return to a more normal pace next year.

“European equities are on the rise yet again today, with stocks continuing to feel the glow of Monday’s Pfizer-fuelled big bang,” said Joshua Mahony, senior markets analyst at trading group IG.

Observers nonetheless warned that mass vaccinations would take time — with billions of people around the world needing the shot while the economy remains in trouble and the disease continues its rampage.

Health experts also warned that the Pfizer/BioNTech data still needed reviewing.

But Stephen Innes, markets strategist at Axi, said that “the stock markets, which can see through just about everything, are putting too much emphasis on the logistical challenges of distributing the Covid-19 vaccine and too little on it as a real game-changer.”

Trump risk

Investors also kept an eye on the result of US elections.

“While the Biden bounce may have provided a significant degree of upside for stocks, Trump’s refusal to concede does provide some risk for this current bullish sentiment,” Mahony cautioned.

The president has refused to concede the election and has launched legal challenges, claiming without evidence that there was massive electoral fraud and fuelling uncertainty over another US stimulus package.

“Until the result is confirmed, this poses a potential downside risk,” remarked Craig Erlam, market analyst at Oanda Europe. — AFP