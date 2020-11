Brazil, UK discuss potential post-Brexit trade pact

According to Brazil’s Economy Ministry, goods trade between the two countries totalled US$5.3 billion (RM21.8 billion) last year, with Brazil posting a US$639 million surplus. — Reuters pic

BRASILIA, Nov 12 — The top trade representatives for Brazil and the UK held a videoconference yesterday to discuss strengthening trade and investment links between the two countries, including a possible post-Brexit bilateral trade deal.

“We must explore the possibility of negotiating a trade agreement,” Roberto Fendt, trade and internal affairs secretary at Brazil’s Economy Ministry, said in a statement after the virtual meeting with the British trade minister, Liz Truss.

The UK authorities reiterated their support for Brazil’s accession to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, the statement said.

The meeting addressed areas such as environmentally friendly and sustainable growth, multilateral and bilateral trade cooperation, and access to each other’s markets.

According to Brazil’s Economy Ministry, goods trade between the two countries totalled US$5.3 billion (RM21.8 billion) last year, with Brazil posting a US$639 million surplus. — Reuters