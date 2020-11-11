Tokyo stocks open higher on cheap yen

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.04 per cent or 259.35 points at 25,164.94 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 1.16 per cent or 19.80 points to 1,720.60. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Nov 11 ― Tokyo stocks opened higher today despite a mixed performance on US markets, with Japanese exporters boosted by a cheaper yen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.04 per cent or 259.35 points at 25,164.94 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 1.16 per cent or 19.80 points to 1,720.60.

“Although US stocks were mixed, Japanese shares are supported by a cheap yen against the dollar,” Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities, said in a statement.

The dollar fetched ¥105.28 (RM4.13) in early Asian trade, against ¥105.31 in New York and ¥105.00 in Tokyo late yesterday.

US shares pulled back from the celebrations that followed news from Pfizer and BioNTech that their Covid-19 candidate vaccine was 90 per cent effective, ending yesterday's session mixed.

Optimism about Monday's announcement was tempered by the realisation that economic gains will likely not be felt until late next year, given the time needed for a vaccine to be widely distributed.

Meanwhile, investors were shifting away from “stay-at-home” stocks like tech and gaming, and returning to “back-to-normal” shares like airlines and cruise companies.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was up 2.20 per cent at ¥7,427 and Panasonic was up 1.83 per cent at ¥1,054.5.

Airline ANA Holdings was up 1.24 per cent at 2,693, while Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was up 1.85 per cent at ¥78,260.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.9 per¥cent at 29,420.92, while the broader S&P 500 was down 0.1 per cent and the tech-rich Nasdaq closed down 1.4 per cent. ― AFP