Tokyo stocks close up on sustained hopes for Covid-19 vaccine

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.78 per cent or 444.01 points to end at 25,349.60, while the broader Topix index gained 1.66 per cent or 28.27 points to 1,729.07. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Nov 11 ― Tokyo stocks closed higher today on continued optimism for a new coronavirus vaccine, further extending near-three-decade market highs.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.78 per cent or 444.01 points to end at 25,349.60, while the broader Topix index gained 1.66 per cent or 28.27 points to 1,729.07.

“The Nikkei index rallied for the seven straight session... the sense of relief after certain political events and hope for the development of a new coronavirus vaccine continued,” Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said on Monday that its Covid vaccine candidate had shown 90 percent effectiveness in tests involving more than 40,000 people.

The novel coronavirus has infected nearly 51 million people worldwide, with more than 1.2 million deaths.

In Tokyo trading, Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing jumped 3.00 per cent to ¥79,150 (RM3,096) while Sony climbed 1.34 per cent to ¥9,040.

Toyota gained 3.24 per cent to ¥7,503 while its rival Honda grew 2.28 per cent to ¥2,994.5.

Drugmakers were higher with Takeda Pharmaceutical advancing 2.14 per cent to ¥3,624, Astellas rising 3.06 per cent to ¥1,632 and Daiichi Sankyo jumping 4.10 per cent to ¥3,474.

Japanese engineering giant Toshiba was up 0.76 per cent to ¥2,751 after announcing it would stop constructing new coal-fired power plants and shift to renewable energy in a bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

SoftBank Group dropped 2.47 per cent to ¥6,581.

The dollar fetched ¥105.28 in Asian trade, against ¥105.31 in New York and ¥105.00 in Tokyo late yesterday. ― AFP