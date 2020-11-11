Profit-taking drags Bursa Malaysia lower

An investor monitors share market prices in Kuala Lumpur October 11, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Bursa Malaysia closed lower today, in tandem with most regional peers, dragged down by selling in index-linked counters but the market bellwether managed to stay well above the key 1,500-point level.

At the close, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 4.99 points to 1,570.08 after moving between 1,550.44 and 1,572.69 throughout the day.

It was largely dragged down by losses in IHH Healthcare, Petronas Chemicals, MISC, and Sime Darby Plantation with a combined 12.153 points.

The barometer index was in negative territory for the entire session as profit-taking dominated trading following yesterday’s strong gains, which were brought about by optimism over the development of a Covid-19 vaccine.

On the broader market, gainers slightly outnumbered losers 655 to 574, while 639 counters were unchanged, 299 untraded and 33 others suspended.

Total volume increased to 14.53 billion units worth RM5.96 billion from 12.33 billion units worth RM8.45 billion yesterday.

Among heavyweights, Maybank gained three sen to RM7.69, Public Bank rose 48 sen to RM17.68, Top Glove earned six sen to RM7.86 and Tenaga increased 14 sen to RM11.34.

Petronas Chemicals, Hartalega and IHH Healthcare lost 20 sen each to RM6.55, RM15.50 and RM5.45 respectively.

Of the actives, AT Systematization perked up eight sen to 27 sen, Xidelang added one sen to 7.5 sen, DGB gained 1.5 sen to 4.5 sen, and Fintec bagged two sen to 13.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 20.14 points easier at 11,290.89, the FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 66.18 points to 13,226.57 and the FBMT 100 Index fell 24.07 points to 11,088.52.

However, the FBM 70 increased 12.19 points to 14,561.28 and the FBM ACE surged 245.43 points to 11,291.79.

The Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 1.73 points to 152.58, the Plantation Index contracted 29.81 points to 7,177.78, but the Financial Services Index recovered 121.85 points to end the day at 13,409.35.

The Main Market volume reduced to 5.89 billion shares worth RM4.09 billion from 6.14 billion shares worth RM6.98 billion on Tuesday.

Warrants turnover dwindled to 938.31 million units valued at RM148.49 million from 1.28 billion units valued at RM249.05 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market swelled to 7.71 billion shares worth RM1.72 billion compared with 4.91 billion shares worth RM1.22 billion previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 1.29 billion shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (2.09 billion), construction (227.86 million), technology (286.9 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (88.23 million), property (262.47 million), plantations (165.66 million), REITs (11.63 million), closed/fund (4,000), energy (652.92 million), healthcare (136.39 million), telecommunications and media (74.4 million), transportation and logistics (383.55 million), and utilities (222.57 million). — Bernama