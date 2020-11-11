EU seals deal with Pfizer-BioNTech for supply of 300 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Vials with a sticker reading, 'COVID-19/Coronavirus vaccine/Injection only' and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration October 31, 2020. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, Nov 11 — The European Commission said today it had sealed a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for the supply of up to 300 million doses of their Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

The move follows Pfizer’s announcement on Monday that its experimental vaccine developed with BioNTech was more than 90 per cent effective, making them the first drugmakers to show successful interim data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine.

Under the EU deal, the 27 EU countries could buy 200 million doses, and have an option to purchase another 100 million.

The EU has already signed supply deals with AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson for their experimental Covid-19 shots, and is talking with Moderna , CureVac and Novavax to secure their vaccines. — Reuters