Deputy mayor says will need US$3.8b more money for Transport for London next year

LONDON, Nov 11 — London said today it would need up to US$3.8 billion (RM15.6 billion) more support from the British government for its transport system in the next financial year to cope with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the next financial year, we are still going to need considerable government support to cope with the impact of the pandemic,” Deputy Mayor Heidi Alexander told Reuters.

London received £2.4 billion (RM12.8 billion) in government support this year, but thinks it will need another £2.9 billion in 2021, Alexander said.

“If we had more autonomy over the taxes raised in our city we could decide where that is spent, and I’d be accountable,” Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

Asked about raising council tax, Khan said it was one of the options to help ease the funding crunch.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, himself a former mayor, said last month that Khan had bankrupted the capital’s transport system. — Reuters